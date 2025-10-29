Azerbaijan, Xi’an discuss prospects for direct flights and cooperation in transport

29 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and China’s Xi’an city have discussed the potential for establishing direct air connections, as well as prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other areas, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared details of the meeting on his official account on platform X.

Nabiyev noted that the discussions took place during his meeting with Ye Niuping, Mayor of Xi’an.

“During the meeting, we discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between our countries—particularly between Azerbaijan and the Xi’an region—in the fields of railway and overall transport. To advance this cooperation, a dedicated working group has been established,” the minister stated in his post.