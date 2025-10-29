SOFAZ delegation explores investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia

29 October 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), visited Saudi Arabia to expand international cooperation, analyse global financial trends, and explore new investment opportunities, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the delegation met with leaders of major investment and financial institutions, including The Arab Energy Fund, Starwood Capital Group, Gulf Islamic Investments, Investindustrial, Warburg Pincus, Luma Group, CVC Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Brookfield Asset Management, BTG Pactual, China Investment Corporation, and FSI (Fondo Strategico Italiano). Discussions focused on expanding joint investment initiatives, entering new markets, long-term capital management, and improving efficiency in global capital flows. Sustainable and responsible investment models and the role of sovereign wealth funds in institutional capital markets were also addressed.

Israfil Mammadov also spoke at a panel on “Sovereign wealth and institutional capital in the new economic reality” during the Future Investment Initiative 2025 (FII9) in Riyadh. He highlighted SOFAZ’s approach to responsible investment, emphasising sustainable governance, effective risk management, long-term value creation, and support for technological innovations and energy transition processes.

Other panellists included Kathy Koch, President and CEO of The TCW Group; Steven T. Mnuchin, former US Treasury Secretary and Founder of Liberty Strategic Capital; Shaoqin Zhang, Executive Vice President of China Investment Corporation; and Manas Krenni, Geoeconomics Editor of The National.