Amazon announce massive reduction
The American tech giant Amazon announced plans to cut approximately 14,000 jobs across its global operations in 2025, as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and prepare for the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its business processes, Azernews reports.
