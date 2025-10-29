Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 29 2025

Amazon announce massive reduction

29 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
Amazon announce massive reduction

The American tech giant Amazon announced plans to cut approximately 14,000 jobs across its global operations in 2025, as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and prepare for the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its business processes, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more