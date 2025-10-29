Amazon announce massive reduction

29 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The American tech giant Amazon announced plans to cut approximately 14,000 jobs across its global operations in 2025, as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and prepare for the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its business processes, Azernews reports.

