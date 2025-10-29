13th World Urban Forum in Baku launches official social media pages
The official social media pages for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, are now active.
Azernews reports that the aim is to inform local and international audiences about the preparation process and ongoing projects related to the world’s largest global event on sustainable urban development.
Organized in collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the forum will bring together representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth, academia, and international organizations from around the world.
Follow WUF13 on social media:
• https://x.com/WUF13Azerbaijan
• https://www.facebook.com/WUF13Azerbaijan
• https://www.instagram.com/wuf13azerbaijan/
• https://www.linkedin.com/company/wuf13azerbaijan
• https://www.youtube.com/@WUF13Azerbaijan
