Film-Makers Union participates in Turkish World Cinematographers Forum [PHOTOS]

The Turkish World Cinematographers Forum has been held in Ankara, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The member of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, film director Mubariz Naghiyev, represented Azerbaijan at the forum.

The event, organised by Menderes Demir, the chairman of the Turkish Journalists Association, coincided with the 10th Turkish World Documentary Film Festival.

Mubariz Naghiyev conveyed congratulations from the President of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev, on the occasion of the festival's anniversary, as well as greetings to the Turkish World Cinematographers Forum.

During the forum, discussions were held on film cooperation and future prospects between our countries and peoples.

Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Batuhan Mumcu, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, also met with the forum participants. Plans are in place for the forum to continue in the future.

Note that Azerbaijan and Turkiye share strong historical and cultural connections, which have extended into the realm of cinema over the years.

In 2021, the two nations signed an agreement to enhance collaboration in the film industry. This partnership includes discussions about organising joint film festivals, enhancing cooperation between both public and private film organisations, and strengthening ties among filmmakers from both countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are also exchanging expertise in digitalisation and modern management practices within the creative industries.

The most prominent aspect of their cooperation is co-productions. Azerbaijani and Turkish filmmakers often collaborate on joint projects.

Both countries are poised to expand their reach in the international film market, continuing to showcase their shared cultural heritage through cinema.