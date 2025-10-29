DanceAbility Azerbaijan to present inclusive performance at Art Weekend [INTERVIEW]

A: Our program consists of two parts: the opening of the festival and our inclusive dance theatre performance presented afterwards.

We are honored to open the festival on October 31 at the Heydar Aliyev Center. For this occasion, we have selected and adapted segments from our performance "How Much Is Enough?!" to create a special opening piece that reflects the theme of the sea.

The performance will take the audience on a journey through the sea's moods - from playful, gentle waves that invite interaction, to the mysterious calm of a starry evening, and to moments of wind and movement when nature shows its strength.

In the second part, we will present the full version of our inclusive dance theatre performance featuring dancers with and without disabilities. For me, this part symbolizes the seas and oceans of the world, each different and unique, yet deeply connected, just like people and nature. It is a celebration of interconnection and the beauty of diversity.

Q: What are the main environmental and social issues addressed in this performance?

A: Our inclusive dance theatre performance "How Much Is Enough?!" was created in response to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Azerbaijan in November 2024. During that time, our team recognized that inclusion must also be an essential part of climate action.

The performance explores the link between humanity, consumption and water — the planet's most vital resource. Through movement, personal stories and artistic expression by dancers with and without disabilities, it invites the audience to reflect on how our everyday choices shape the world we live in and to rethink our habits of consumption.

The piece focuses on the fast fashion industry and its impact on both people and the environment. Synthetic fabrics containing microplastics release harmful particles into the water every time they are washed. These particles pollute rivers and oceans, harm marine life and eventually return to us through the food and water we consume.

At the same time, the performance demonstrates inclusion in action. It features dancers with and without disabilities and ensures accessibility through sign language interpretation, English subtitles, touch tours, audio description and a neurodiversity-friendly environment.

"How Much Is Enough?!" reflects four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Good Health and Well-being, Reduced Inequalities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

By combining environmental awareness with social inclusion, it demonstrates that art can be a catalyst for both human and planetary transformation and encourages audiences to make conscious, responsible choices in their daily lives.

We are excited to present this work on an international stage on 2 November at 15:00 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre as part of the Baku Art Weekend International Festival, and to continue sharing it at international festivals and forums dedicated to art, energy, environment and water.

To join our performance, simply visit bakuartweekend.az and complete the registration.

Q: What does the principle of "circular economy" mean to you, and how is it reflected in the performance?

A: The circular economy is about giving new life to what already exists — reusing, rethinking and recreating instead of endlessly consuming. It represents continuity, care and connection, values that also lie at the heart of our work.

In our performance, this idea lives both visually and symbolically. All costumes and stage elements are made from recycled or previously used materials, showing how beauty can emerge from what we already have. The performance itself forms a circle of energy and emotion — a continuous exchange between performers and audience that reflects how deeply human and ecological systems are connected.

Q: The performance seems like an artistic manifesto. Can it be said that this is not just a performance, but a social statement?

A: Absolutely. Everything that carries a vision for social impact and is supported by action can become both art and a social statement.

On stage, we create inclusion not by asking dancers to fit into choreography but by building the choreography around each dancer's unique brilliance. The same approach extends to the audience as we shape the performance to embrace everyone.

Our audience includes people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Accessibility is considered in every detail, from trained staff and assistive tools to the warm welcome our guests receive. The performance begins the moment people enter the space and continues until we personally thank them after the show.

Each time we present "How Much Is Enough?!", it transforms. This version is inspired by the sea, a symbol of depth, flow, and connection. We invite the audience on a journey through real stories and emotions, asking the universal question: How much do we really need in clothing, in possessions, in life itself?

The message of our work aligns with the vision of Ms Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of IDEA Public Union, and initiator of the art festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend: Sense the Future NOW", which celebrates creativity as a bridge between heritage and innovation. Guided by the element of water, a symbol of renewal and shared memory, the festival connects art with humanity and inspires reflection and change.

We are proud to contribute to this vision by presenting our inclusive performance as part of a movement that unites art, environment, and community, reminding us that when art connects hearts, transformation begins.