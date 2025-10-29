Baku Music Academy presents new project [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A grand presentation of the "Time of Classical Music" project has taken place at Baku Music Academy (BMA), Azernews reports.

The project presentation was timed to the 140th anniversaries of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev.

The event began with a stirring performance of the Azerbaijani National Anthem. Then, the project was introduced with a detailed presentation.

The "Time of Classical Music" project is aimed at promoting both national and international classical music among contemporary Azerbaijani youth.

It serves to preserve and widely promote the rich musical legacy left by prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev for future generations.

Laureates of international competitions, as well as teachers and students of the Baku Music Academy, performed a fascinating concert program in honor of the outstanding composers' jubilees.

The artistic director of the project is Alyona Inyakin, PhD in Art Studies and Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music Academy.