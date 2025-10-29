Baku to host VictoryFest-5 Creative Festival

29 October 2025 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

On November 6, the "VictoryFest-5" creative festival dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azernews reports. The event is organised by the Ministry of Science and Education.

The festival has been held for the fifth consecutive year. "VictoryFest" serves as an important platform each year for showcasing the patriotism and creative potential of schoolchildren and youth.

The main goal of the festival is to respectfully commemorate the memory of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War as well as to educate children and youth about the essence of the struggle for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army.

The event also aims to instil in the younger generation the historical achievements gained in the 44-day Patriotic War, the heroism of our army, and the significance of this victory as a triumph for the entire Turkic world.