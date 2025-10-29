Mercedes-Benz report higher revenue in third quarter
Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced on Wednesday that its revenue fell by 6.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching €32.1 billion. The company’s net profit tumbled 30.8% to €1.2 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) dropped 32.5% to €1.22, reflecting ongoing pressures in the global automotive market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!