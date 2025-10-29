Mercedes-Benz report higher revenue in third quarter

29 October 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced on Wednesday that its revenue fell by 6.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching €32.1 billion. The company’s net profit tumbled 30.8% to €1.2 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) dropped 32.5% to €1.22, reflecting ongoing pressures in the global automotive market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!