Wednesday October 29 2025

Mercedes-Benz report higher revenue in third quarter

29 October 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)
Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced on Wednesday that its revenue fell by 6.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching €32.1 billion. The company’s net profit tumbled 30.8% to €1.2 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) dropped 32.5% to €1.22, reflecting ongoing pressures in the global automotive market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

