Pashinyan calls for public backing of peace with Azerbaijan, says ‘historic change’ achieved

30 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has praised efforts to normalize relations with Azerbaijan and urged the Armenian public to support the ongoing peace process, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

“We have peace, and that is the reality. This is a historic change not only in our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan but also for the region as a whole,” Pashinyan said during his address at the Paris Peace Forum.

Expressing confidence in public support, the prime minister noted, “I am confident that the people of the Republic of Armenia will support what we have achieved so far. I do not doubt that Armenian citizens will back the peace agenda and the peace process.”

Pashinyan also highlighted that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, including the opening of borders and the establishment of diplomatic ties, is now only a matter of time. “There are currently no significant obstacles to this,” he said, adding that he expects both countries to become “normal neighbours” with full political and economic cooperation in due course.

The ongoing peace efforts between Baku and Yerevan gained momentum following a landmark trilateral summit in Washington, D.C., on August 8, 2025, hosted by US President Donald J. Trump. During the summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took significant steps toward normalizing relations and enhancing regional cooperation.

The summit concluded with the signing of a joint declaration affirming respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting the use of force. A draft peace agreement titled “Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” was also initialled by both countries’ foreign ministers, marking a milestone in the decades-long conflict.

One of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the agreement to establish the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), also known as the Zangazur Corridor, which will connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, fostering trade and regional integration.