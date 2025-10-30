Leyla Aliyeva meets with participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Gabala [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Gafarov family, participants of the "Young Beekeeper" project, who live in Gabala's Mikhligovag village, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, a sincere conversation took place with the family members, and Leyla Aliyeva took a close interest in their experience gained within the project and their future plans. The family members expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the implementation of this initiative as well as for Leyla Aliyeva's personal visit.

For information, young beekeeper Lala Gafarova produced 40 kilograms of honey last year and 100 kilograms this year. She also took part in the Honey Festival held in Kalbajar last month at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, where she presented her products to customers as a participant of the "Young Beekeeper" project.

Since 2021, the "Young Beekeeper" project has been implemented on the initiative of the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the State Employment Agency, and the ABAD public legal.

The main goal of the project is to increase the interest of young families in the regions in beekeeping, to support their employment, and to promote ecologically sustainable small family businesses.