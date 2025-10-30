Baku reception honors 102nd Anniversary of Turkish Republic [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On October 29, an official reception dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku. Azernews reports that the event was organized by the Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The guests included members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku, military attachés, government officials, parliamentarians, public figures, and media representatives.

In his opening remarks, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, highlighted that the modern Republic of Türkiye was founded in 1923 following a national struggle led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk against imperial powers that sought to occupy Anatolia after World War I. “Today we proudly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of our Republic,” the ambassador said.

He emphasized that Türkiye’s foreign policy has always been guided by Atatürk’s timeless principle — “Peace at home, peace in the world.” Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ambassador Akgün noted, Türkiye has become a principled and influential global actor, maintaining strong partnerships within the Western world while actively contributing to a more just and multipolar international system.

Akgün also underlined Türkiye’s vital role in the Islamic world and its growing cooperation with Turkic nations through the Organization of Turkic States. “The Turkic world is our common cultural family,” he said, stressing that this unity aims not at confrontation, but at promoting development, solidarity, and shared prosperity. “Strengthening the Middle Corridor serves the interests of the entire world,” he added.

Following the ambassador’s remarks, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahibə Gafarova delivered a speech in which she paid tribute to Atatürk’s legacy, emphasizing that his republican, secular, and democratic ideals remain the cornerstone of Türkiye’s continued success.

She noted that under President Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye has become one of the most powerful and respected nations in the world, playing a leading role in shaping the contours of the emerging international order. “Türkiye’s independent and multi-vector foreign policy stands as a model of responsibility, principle, and foresight,” Gafarova said.

The Speaker also praised Türkiye’s growing influence in promoting peace and dialogue from the Middle East to Eastern Europe. “Türkiye’s diplomacy embodies wisdom and flexibility — its voice is the sound of peace, stability, and justice,” she said.

Highlighting Türkiye’s impressive progress in defense, science, technology, and the economy, Gafarova added: “The unifying creative energy of the Turkish people has led to remarkable achievements. Türkiye today holds a dignified place among the world’s largest economies and serves as a central hub for energy, transport, and logistics connecting continents.”

She concluded by noting that Türkiye remains a nation confident in its future — faithful to its national values, open to innovation, and committed to building and defending peace and prosperity.