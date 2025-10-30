Middle Corridor becomes key artery of Eurasian trade, says Kazakh official
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor holds tremendous potential and has become one of the main arteries of Eurasian trade, according to Aizhan Bizhanova, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Trade. Speaking at the Eurasia Franchising Forum in Baku, Bizhanova noted that Kazakhstan has increased its trade turnover along the route nearly six-fold over the past five years, according to Azernews.
