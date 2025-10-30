Azerbaijan and OECD discuss prospects for enhanced cooperation

30 October 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and William Tompson, Head of the Eurasia Division at the OECD Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the OECD within the framework of the Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Initiative, which is part of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme. The sides highlighted successful partnership in areas such as economic diversification, enhancing competitiveness, digitalisation, improving the investment climate, and supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The importance of strengthening ties between the OECD and Eurasian countries for the region’s economic and social development was underlined.

The meeting also reviewed future cooperation opportunities in investment, finance, trade, entrepreneurship, and transport. The sides exchanged views on potential areas for comprehensive collaboration and discussed preparations for the OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026.