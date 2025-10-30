Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in insurance sector

30 October 2025 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation in the insurance sector, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in a post shared on his official X account.

“We were pleased to welcome the delegation led by Mr. Davut Menteş, Chairman of the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency of Türkiye, at the Central Bank. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of cooperation between our institutions and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest,” Kazimov stated.

He noted that the MoU aims to promote cooperation and information exchange between the two regulators in the field of insurance supervision and regulation.

“We are confident that this Memorandum will make a significant contribution to deepening integration between the financial systems of our two brotherly countries and to fostering the sustainable development of the insurance sector at the regional level,” Kazimov added.