Training for librarians held in Barda district [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A training session on "Digital Library Services" has taken place at the Barda District Culture House, Azernews reports.

The event was held within the "Wind of Culture" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture.

The main goal of the training, conducted in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Library, was to accelerate the introduction of modern methods into the library sector and improve the professionalism of library staff.

The training, which was attended by library staff from Barda and nearby districts, was conducted by Vusale Shukurova, the chief librarian of the Electronic Library Department at the Azerbaijan National Library.

Speaking at the event, Akhliyat Aliyev, head of the cultural institution sector at the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, and Lala Karimova, head of the MEMİM Department and Honored Cultural Figure, stressed the importance of digitization for modern libraries. It was noted that contemporary approaches in this field create conditions for quick reader service and a broader use of library resources.

During the training, Shukurova discussed innovations in service practices at the Azerbaijan National Library. She outlined the advantages of the digital system and answered questions from librarians.

The interactive format of the training sparked significant interest among the participants.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.