Azerbaijan eyes capital inflows following Fed policy shift [ANALYSIS]

30 October 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In a move that signals a strategic pivot toward economic stimulation, the Federal Reserve has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75%–4%. While the decision was widely anticipated amid signs of slowing momentum in key sectors, its ripple effects are poised to extend far beyond US borders. For the global economy, and particularly for emerging markets like Azerbaijan, the Fed’s dovish stance presents a window of opportunity to recalibrate growth trajectories and attract capital inflows.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!