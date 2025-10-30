France reaffirms support for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot has reiterated France’s full support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the positive momentum initiated during the Washington summit on August 8, Azernews reports.
According to the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, which shared the statement on its official “X” account, Barrot emphasized that the development of regional cooperation and the reopening of borders would transform the South Caucasus into a region of peace and prosperity, built on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
Le ministre de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères, Jean-Noël Barrot, a réaffirmé le plein soutien de la France à la normalisation des relations entre l’Arménie et l’Azerbaïdjan et à la dynamique impulsée par le sommet de Washington du 8 août. Le développement de la connectivité…— France en Azerbaïdjan 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceBakou) October 30, 2025
