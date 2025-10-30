Trial of Armenian citizens in Baku continues with new evidence review

30 October 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Military Court continued hearings on October 30 in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, Azernews reports.

During the session, a video recording was reviewed at the request of defendant Davit Ishkhanyan. The footage, posted on YouTube on August 28, 2020, shows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarding servicemen in Sardarabad following the Tovuz battles of 2020. Also present at the event was Arayik Harutyunyan, one of the accused in the current trial. Pashinyan stated in his speech that those honored were active participants in the July clashes.

Public Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev questioned Arayik Harutyunyan about the purpose of his participation in the ceremony. “For what purpose and in what capacity were you invited to that event? On June 19, 2020, a joint Security Council meeting of the Republic of Armenia and the so-called organization was held. What was the reason for your attendance there? You previously stated that the July battles had nothing to do with the so-called regime — then why was this meeting necessary, and what issues were discussed?” the prosecutor asked.

In response, Harutyunyan said that “representatives” of the so-called regime were regularly invited to official events in Armenia, adding that the meeting focused on Armenia’s security, army preparedness, and potential war scenarios.

The ongoing trial concerns Armenian citizens charged with committing war crimes, acts of terrorism, genocide, the planning and execution of aggressive warfare, and other grave offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.