Baku, Tashkent deepen partnership across multiple sectors

30 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On October 30, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, during an official visit to Samarkand, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov extended his congratulations to Uzbekistan on hosting the main conference of UNESCO for the first time, commending the country’s growing role in international cultural diplomacy.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations, which have reached the level of a strategic alliance. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, transportation, energy, culture, education, and humanitarian initiatives. The ministers reviewed ongoing joint projects and highlighted the importance of enhancing connectivity and mutual investment opportunities.

Bayramov and Saidov also emphasized the significance of continued coordination and mutual support within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The ministers agreed that closer collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan would contribute to peace, stability, and sustainable development across their regions. They also exchanged views on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting in Samarkand once again underscored the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties uniting the two Turkic nations and their shared commitment to a prosperous and secure future.