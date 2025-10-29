New Audi A5 is larger and packed with features

29 October 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The new Audi A5 represents the pinnacle of the automaker’s technological vision, now featuring high-efficiency Mild Hybrid Plus technology in its diesel models for the first time. Built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion, which underpins both internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid models, the A5 seamlessly combines cutting-edge digital systems with dynamic driving performance, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

All trims come standard with Audi’s signature quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Engine options include the A5 40 TFSI quattro with 204 horsepower and 34.67 kilogram-meters (251 lb-ft) of torque, the A5 45 TFSI quattro producing 272 horsepower and 40.79 kilogram-meters of torque, and the high-performance S5 TFSI delivering 367 horsepower and 56.08 kilogram-meters of torque. The A5 40 TDI quattro diesel variant offers 204 horsepower with 40.79 kilogram-meters of torque, now enhanced with hybrid technology in the Advanced and S trims for improved fuel efficiency and reduced vibrations for a smoother ride.

The latest generation A5 is larger and more spacious, measuring 65 mm longer, 15 mm wider, and 25 mm taller than its predecessor. Its sleek coupe-style roofline and a tailgate that extends fully to the rear glass maintain a sporty silhouette while improving cargo accessibility. Across all trims, premium features include a switchable panoramic roof, high-beam assist, welcome lighting, and side mirror projection lights.

Lighting technology has been upgraded across the range: the A5 40 TDI quattro and A5 40 TFSI quattro Advanced feature standard LED headlights and taillights with dynamic turn signals. The S line adds Matrix LED technology with dynamic turn signals, while the Black Edition and S5 TFSI offer Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED taillights. Drivers can further personalize the lighting with eight customization options.

The interior combines sustainable premium materials with an ergonomically designed softwrap, offering a class-leading level of comfort and technology. Standard across trims are ventilated sport seats, dual-layer laminated windshields, heated seats for all occupants, ambient lighting, and a trunk partition net.

The S trim adds the Dynamic Interaction Light feature, while the S Black Edition amplifies the sporty feel with the S interior package, including S-logo embossed sports seats, stainless steel pedals, illuminated S-logo aluminum door sills, and black aluminum accents via the Vanadium package. The S5 TFSI goes further with Nappa leather Sports Seat Plus, red seat accents, Dinamica Package, Vanadium Package, and Carbon Micro Twill inlays.

Audi’s Digital Stage infotainment system offers either an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus or a 14.5-inch MMI touch center display, with the S and S Black Edition featuring an additional 10.9-inch front passenger display. The Audi Application Store provides AI-based Audi Assistant and popular apps including YouTube, Spotify, and Naver Maps, keeping drivers both connected and entertained.

The A5 lineup includes seven trims: A5 40 TFSI quattro Advanced, A5 40 TFSI quattro S Line, A5 40 TFSI quattro S Line Black Edition, A5 45 TFSI quattro S Line, A5 40 TDI quattro Advanced, A5 40 TDI quattro S Line, and the S5 TFSI. Optional packages include the Tech Package with a head-up display and Bang & Olufsen sound system, standard on the S trim; the Brown Seat Package with nutmeg brown seats and a black headliner; and the Front Seat Headrest Speaker Package for the S trim, allowing for extensive personalization.

In short, the new Audi A5 blends luxury, efficiency, and technology, offering drivers a fully modern sedan experience that balances sporty performance with comfort, style, and cutting-edge digital innovations. It’s a car designed not just to drive, but to interact with and enhance the driver’s lifestyle.