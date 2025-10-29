Azernews.Az

Adidas net sales rise 5.7% in first nine months

29 October 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
Adidas AG announced on Wednesday that its net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 rose 5.7% year-on-year, reaching €18.7 billion. The sportswear giant’s gross profit increased by 7.3% to €9.7 billion, while net income surged 52.1% to €1.3 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 56.6%, reaching €7.04, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

