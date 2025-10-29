YouTube restrict children's access to certain types of content

29 October 2025 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

YouTube has announced a set of new moderation rules that will take effect on November 17, 2025, aimed at protecting underage users. The platform will restrict teenagers’ access to certain gaming content, including violent scenes and videos related to “social casino” games, Azernews reports.

Under the updated policy, YouTube will apply an 18+ age restriction to videos that depict torture or mass violence against non-hostile characters in video games. Moderators will evaluate content based on factors such as the length of violent scenes, level of detail, and realism of the imagery. Short clips may not be restricted, but content where violence is central or shown in close-up will be age-restricted. The platform has not provided detailed numerical criteria.

It remains unclear whether popular game franchises like Grand Theft Auto or Call of Duty, known for their realistic depictions of violence, will be affected. Historically, YouTube did not impose such restrictions on video game content.

The new rules also impose strict age restrictions on videos featuring “social casino” games, even when no real gambling is involved. In March 2025, YouTube had already banned creators from showing online casinos without Google certification. The updated rules now extend to digital items with monetary value, including game skins, cosmetic items, and NFTs.

YouTube warns that videos uploaded before November 17, 2025 that do not comply with the new rules may be deleted or switched to 18+ mode. Creators are encouraged to set age limits themselves, and blur or remove problematic content where necessary.

User age will be verified through Google account data, with additional document checks required for residents of the UK, Australia, and EEA countries. In the United States, an AI-based system for identifying underage accounts has been in use since August 2025 and will gradually roll out to other regions.

These measures reflect YouTube’s effort to balance creative freedom with safety, particularly as gaming content becomes increasingly realistic and immersive, raising concerns about its impact on younger audiences.