Azernews.Az

Friday October 31 2025

Azerbaijan eyes EU-level hydrogen prices in drive to expand export markets [ANALYSIS]

31 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan eyes EU-level hydrogen prices in drive to expand export markets [ANALYSIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The study concluded that Azerbaijan’s abundant offshore wind and solar potential, combined with access to depleted oil and gas fields, provides a cost-effective basis for hydrogen production and carbon storage. The EBRD emphasized that with optimized renewable integration, Azerbaijan could produce hydrogen at prices competitive with EU markets - a critical condition for long-term export viability.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more