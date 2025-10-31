Azerbaijan eyes EU-level hydrogen prices in drive to expand export markets [ANALYSIS]

31 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The study concluded that Azerbaijan’s abundant offshore wind and solar potential, combined with access to depleted oil and gas fields, provides a cost-effective basis for hydrogen production and carbon storage. The EBRD emphasized that with optimized renewable integration, Azerbaijan could produce hydrogen at prices competitive with EU markets - a critical condition for long-term export viability.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!