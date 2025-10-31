EU names Azerbaijan strategic partner in Middle Corridor initiative

31 October 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The European Union (EU) has recognized Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in the field of transport connectivity within the framework of the Middle Corridor and the “Global Gateway” initiative.

As reported by Azernews, this is highlighted in a resolution adopted by the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on promoting fair trade, cooperation, and investment between the EU and Eastern Partnership countries.

The document emphasizes that initiatives such as the planned Black Sea submarine electricity cable and the Trans-Caspian Digital Corridor are designed to facilitate the transmission of renewable energy and high-speed digital traffic between the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, and the EU. These projects are assessed as being fully aligned with the goals of the Global Gateway initiative.

“The Southern Gas Corridor remains a reliable and strategic route for the delivery of natural gas to EU markets, contributing to the diversification of energy supplies. Both the EU and Azerbaijan have expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation under initiatives such as REPowerEU,” the resolution states.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a key trade and transport link connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern routes.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between East Asia and Europe, providing a faster and more efficient alternative to longer maritime routes.