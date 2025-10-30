Musical instruments presented with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, new musical instruments have been purchased for music schools under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project aims to support the development of music schools, provide young talents with higher-quality education, and ensure the transmission of musical culture to future generations.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, where the musical instruments acquired within the project were showcased.

Vice-Presidents of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva, attended the event.

As part of the project, over 70 musical instruments across 11 types were acquired for a number of music schools not only in Baku but also in the regions. These include traditional Azerbaijani instruments such as the tar, kamancha, qanun, and naghara, as well as violin, cello, grand piano, upright piano, and others. These instruments include both locally handcrafted pieces and instruments ordered from leading manufacturers worldwide. Among them are "Carlovy" cellos and violins, "Petrof" grand pianos from Europe's leading acoustic piano manufacturers, and "Yamaha" pianos.

During the presentation, Culture Minister Adil Karimli highlighted the importance of the project, implemented on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in supporting the development of education in music schools both in the capital and the regions. He expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its consistent support of culture, cultural and art figures, and especially the development and education of young talents.

The event concluded with a concert performed by students of music schools under the Culture Ministry.