Export surge tops $390 bln, diversifying trade across 224 markets

30 October 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Türkiye has achieved a historic milestone in exports, reaching a total of $390 billion, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat announced in a written statement.

“Türkiye is no longer just a producer, but a trade and export power that delivers its production to the world,” Bolat declared.

The minister emphasized that the Turkish economy now boasts a broad and value-added export portfolio ranging from automotive and white goods to defense and software industries. He pointed out that the number of exporting companies has risen to 180,396, highlighting the country’s expanding global trade presence.

“In the early years of our Republic, exports were made to only 24 countries and covered 30 product chapters. Today, exports have spread to 224 countries and customs territories across 12,806 different products,” Bolat stated.

He added that as of October 29, 2025, Türkiye’s goods exports reached $270 billion, setting a new all-time record. Together with services, total exports have reached $390 billion, surpassing annual targets and marking the highest level in the nation’s history.

Between 1980 and 2000, Türkiye’s share in world goods exports averaged 0.38%. This figure rose to 0.55% in 2002 and further climbed to 1.07% by 2024, the highest in the Republic’s history. “This great success is the most concrete indicator that Türkiye, stepping into the second century of its Republic with a strong export vision, has solidified its position on the global stage with its production capacity and competitive economy,” Bolat said.

He underscored that in 2024, Türkiye achieved exports exceeding $1 billion to 53 countries, reaching record highs in 60 markets. Thirty-one provinces recorded annual exports surpassing $1 billion, while the number of product chapters exceeding this figure also rose to 53, marking another turning point.

Bolat recalled that in 1973, it took an entire year to export $1 billion worth of goods. By 1987, this amount was achieved in a month, and since 2013, in a single day. “Today, our daily exports sometimes reach $2 billion,” he added.

Despite challenges in the global trade environment, Türkiye has maintained its economic resilience, achieving record export levels in many markets. Exports to the EU-27 countries rose from $11.3 billion in 1996 to $115.1 billion annually as of September 2025, thanks to the momentum gained from the Customs Union.

Türkiye’s share in total EU-27 imports increased from 2.2% in 2002 to 4.0% in 2024, the highest level ever recorded. “Today, Türkiye is a reliable, stable, and strong trade partner preferred by developed countries,” Bolat remarked.

The share of industrial products in total exports, which was 21.2% in 1969, rose to 94.2% in 2024. Similarly, the share of machinery and transport equipment increased from 0.2% in 1969 to 30.1% in 2024. This transformation, Bolat said, “is a clear reflection of Türkiye’s evolution from an agriculture-based economy to one driven by high-tech manufacturing and industrial exports.”

Türkiye’s success in foreign trade has also translated into economic growth. Between 1980 and 2002, while the world economy grew by 3.1%, Türkiye’s economy expanded by 3.9%, outperforming the global average. From 2003 to 2024, Türkiye’s growth rate exceeded the world average by 1.9 percentage points, strengthening its position among the world’s major economies.

By 2024, Türkiye ranked 17th globally in nominal GDP, up from 21st in 2002, and 12th in purchasing power parity, up from 16th. During 2002–2024, Türkiye’s GDP grew by 216% in real terms, and in dollar terms, increased nearly fivefold—from $238.7 billion in 2002 to $1.358 trillion in 2024. Per capita income rose from $3,616 to $15,325.

Bolat noted that between 2020 and 2024, Türkiye achieved an average annual growth rate of 5.4%, becoming the second fastest-growing economy among OECD countries.