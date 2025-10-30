President Erdoğan announces monthly production of eight Altay tanks

30 October 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Turkiye will manufacture eight Altay main battle tanks each month, marking a major milestone in the nation’s drive toward defense industry self-sufficiency. The first batch of Altay tanks has been delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) under the Altay Tank Project, developed to meet the army’s main battle tank needs through domestic capabilities.

At the inauguration ceremony of the BMC Ankara Tank and Next-Generation Armored Vehicles Production Facility and the delivery of the first Altay tanks, three units officially entered the TSK inventory.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan stated: “We are taking firm steps toward the goal of a fully independent Turkiye in the defense industry. With the inauguration of the BMC Ankara Tank and Next-Generation Armored Vehicles Production Facility, we are integrating another major technological hub into our defense ecosystem. Spanning 840,000 square meters, this vast complex will employ over 1,500 qualified personnel and house R&D centers, testing areas, armor laboratories, and training tracks. From robotic welding systems to advanced sensor technologies, from simulation infrastructure to data analytics, this facility will serve as a comprehensive technology base.”

Highlighting the plant’s capacity, Erdoğan added: “In our 63,000-square-meter closed production area, we will manufacture eight Altay tanks and ten Altuğ armored vehicles, known as the ‘fortresses of the battlefield,’ every month. As with our other defense products, our goal for the Altay tank is to achieve complete independence in critical materials. Despite embargoes, we have come this far, and with the same determination, we will successfully manage the next phase as well. The obstacles before us may slow us down, perhaps delay us a little, but they will never prevent us from reaching our destination. We will either find a way or make one.”

The president also touched on the changing global landscape, saying: “A new geopolitical equation is taking shape. The international system is not only changing form but also direction. As we have witnessed repeatedly in recent history — from Bosnia in the 1990s to Syria over the past 14 years, and most recently in Gaza, where 70,000 innocent lives were lost — neither international institutions nor international law can provide people with genuine security anymore. We are constantly reminded that in today’s world, being right is not enough; you must also be strong to protect your rights.”

Erdoğan underscored that strength and deterrence are essential for national dignity: “If you want to live honorably in today’s world, you must be strong in every field. Otherwise, in this new order — a table of wolves — no one will pity you. Turkiye was among the first nations to recognize the asymmetric rise in risks and threats. From day one, we analyzed, prepared, and, so to speak, studied our lesson well. Through steps taken over the last 23 years, particularly in defense, diplomacy, and security, we have made Turkiye a nation that can no longer be ignored.”

Providing technical details about the Altay tank, Erdoğan noted: “The Altay tank has successfully passed all stages with 1.5 million hours of engineering, 35,000 kilometers of testing, and 3,700 live-fire rounds. It has proven its excellence in firepower, endurance, and mobility. Alongside the Altay, we will also deliver the Leopard 2A4 modernization project next year. With strong interest from friendly and allied nations, the Altay will significantly enhance the global visibility and influence of Turkiye’s defense industry. This marks the beginning of a new era in tank technology.”

The president underlined Turkiye’s transformation into a country that produces its own weapons: “In the past, we couldn’t even produce 20 percent of our defense needs; now we have reached 80 percent. In UAV and UCAV technology, we are among the world’s top three nations. Currently, we rank as the 11th-largest defense exporter globally. In 2024, we achieved 65 percent of the global drone export market, meaning that out of every 100 drones sold worldwide, 65 were Turkish-made, exported to 180 countries. Despite unfair practices, double standards, and embargoes in the past, we managed to make up for lost time. We achieved this despite the opposition’s obstructionist efforts and those incapable of overcoming their own complexes. In just 23 years, we have built a defense ecosystem that the world now watches — some with admiration, others with concern.”

President Erdoğan arrived at the ceremony in a specially produced Togg limousine. At the end of the event, domestically produced military vehicles, including the Altay and Altuğ, paraded before the president and attending officials, showcasing Turkiye’s growing defense capabilities.