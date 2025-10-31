Exhibition titled 'Ancestors' opens in Baku within Art Weekend [PHOTOS]

31 October 2025 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

On October 30, the "Ancestors" exhibition opened at the QGallery in Icherisheher, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is included in the Art Weekend, which is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, attended the event to familiarize themselves with the displays.

The exhibition showcases contemporary Azerbaijani artists - Faig Ahmed, Rashad Alakbarov, Orkhan Huseynov, and Farid Rasulov, who strive to bridge the past and present through their art pieces, allowing visitors to connect with the deep layers of the national spirit.

Faig Ahmed presented human portraits in mostly minimalistic forms. While the pieces appear simple at first glance, they invite viewers to introspect and explore their own emotions.

Rashad Alakbarov focused on the concept of "Proverbs of the Ancestors," translating the profound wisdom of the people into visual art. He believes that many proverbs remain relevant across generations, carrying timeless meaning.

Farid Rasulov centered his works around sheep, which he views as a totemic symbol. In his perspective, sheep and lambs have been integral to life since ancient times, and his work emphasizes the symbolic and cultural continuity passed down from ancestors to the present day.

Orkhan Huseynov explored history through everyday life details often overlooked today. His works depict the homeland’s landscapes, native lands, soil, lakes, and inhabited spaces, allowing viewers to rediscover the places marked by previous generations.

The "Ancestors" exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on their place in the chain of generations, emphasizing that each individual contributes to shaping the future. It also highlights that land is not merely a cradle of life but a silent repository of ancestral memory, preserving the traces of those who came before us.