Traditional Azerbaijani weapons through eyes of artists [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition titled "Art and Weapon: Traditional Azerbaijani Weapons Through the Eyes of Artists", Azernews reports.

The exhibition, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The event was opened by the museum's director, Amina Malikova, who stated that this exhibition would present the historical, technological, and artistic development of traditional Azerbaijani weapons through the creativity of contemporary artists.

The exhibition features about 30 works of art created by 26 painters and sculptors. As the first large-scale project prepared with a principle of a comprehensive approach to the topic, the presented works reflect a synthesis of academic and postmodernist approaches, as well as influences from the classical miniature heritage.

The exhibition's curators, Sevil Karimova, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and PhD in Art Studies, and Sabuhi Ahmadov, PhD in History and author of the catalog "Steel Patterns: The Weapon Collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum," spoke about the significance of the exhibition.

It was emphasized that the exhibition and the first catalog dedicated to the museum's weapon collection hold special importance for presenting Azerbaijani arms heritage, national craftsmanship traditions, and the history of statehood in an artistic context, as well as for promoting national-cultural identity.

At the opening ceremony, students from the SABAH Center of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts presented a dramatic-choreographic composition titled "The Weapon of Justice Triumphs Over Evil Forces."

Afterwards, participants of the event had the opportunity to closely view the exhibition.

The exposition also features rare weapon samples from the personal collections of collectors Yusif Bağırzadə and İlqar Həsənəlizadə, dating from the 16th–19th centuries.

Among these exhibits are weapons that belonged to Prince Abbas Mirza Qajar, Nasreddin Shah Qajar, one of the governors of the Safavid state, and the Khan of Shaki. Additionally, replicas of weapons traditionally made, including those of Sultan Uzun Həsən and Shah Ismail Khatai, as well as Zulfiqar swords and shashkas, are on display.

The exhibition will run until November 16.