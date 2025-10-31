US mulls ban on popular Wi-Fi routers

31 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American authorities are reportedly considering a complete ban on TP-Link Wi-Fi routers, one of the most popular brands in the U.S. market. The initiative has already received backing from more than six federal agencies, including the Departments of Commerce, Defense, and Justice, Azernews reports.

The investigation into TP-Link began in late 2024, following a Wall Street Journal report detailing federal inspections over potential national security risks and alleged links between the company and the Chinese government. The proposal to restrict TP-Link products has now been approved at the interagency level and forwarded to the U.S. Department of Commerce for review.

According to sources cited by The Washington Post, officials concluded that TP-Link’s devices could pose a threat because they handle sensitive user data and might be vulnerable to foreign interference or data-sharing with Chinese authorities.

TP-Link has strongly denied the accusations, stating that TP-Link Systems, its U.S. division registered in California, operates independently. The company was originally founded in 1996 in Shenzhen, China, but underwent a corporate restructuring in October 2024, creating the American-based TP-Link Systems to oversee operations in the U.S. The company employs roughly 500 people in the United States and about 11,000 in China.

According to The Wall Street Journal, TP-Link’s market share in the U.S. home router segment has surged from 20% in 2019 to 65% in 2025, though the company disputes these figures. Currently, more than 300 U.S. Internet service providers reportedly supply TP-Link routers to their customers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division is also investigating whether TP-Link engaged in dumping practices to undercut competitors and dominate the market — claims the company rejects, insisting that its pricing strategy aligns with standard market competition.

The final decision on the potential ban has not yet been made. However, according to The Washington Post, the likelihood of harsh restrictions may be declining amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Beijing. TP-Link has stated that it is ready to cooperate fully with the Department of Commerce to address any identified security concerns.

Industry experts warn that a complete ban could disrupt millions of American households and small businesses that rely on TP-Link hardware, potentially driving up prices for alternative networking devices. If implemented, it would mark one of the most sweeping tech restrictions since the Huawei and ZTE bans, further escalating the U.S.–China tech standoff.