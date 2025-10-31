Azerbaijani and Hungarian FMs discuss strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

31 October 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto during his working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as plans for future projects.

Minister Bayramov underlined that the political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and mechanisms such as the strategic dialogue and political consultations between the two countries have played a key role in advancing bilateral relations. The ministers also reviewed opportunities for enhancing cooperation in various sectors — including economy, trade, investment, energy security, renewable resources, education, and culture.

Particular emphasis was placed on the growing potential for strengthening economic ties, with both sides highlighting the important role of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The discussion also covered renewable energy development, with both ministers reaffirming the significance of the Black Sea Submarine Cable and Green Middle Corridor initiatives as central elements of the Azerbaijan–Hungary strategic partnership.

Minister Bayramov expressed appreciation for Hungary’s contribution to the reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest