World Bank highlights investment potential in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sectors

31 October 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Despite a decline in oil revenues, macroeconomic buffers remain substantial. State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) reserves reached $65 billion—equivalent to 88% of GDP—while Central Bank reserves rose to $11.5 billion, sufficient to cover 5.6 months of imports. Looking ahead, the World Bank projects modest growth of 1.7% between 2025 and 2027, reflecting tighter fiscal policy and potential vulnerabilities linked to fluctuating energy prices.

