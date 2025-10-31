Agriculture remains strategic priority for both Bulgaria and Azerbaijan

31 October 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Agricultural development continues to stand at the forefront of strategic priorities for both Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Deputy Minister Lozana Vasileva made the remarks during the 7th meeting of the Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Sofia.

Vasileva emphasized that agriculture is not only a traditional but also a promising sector, noting that both countries can achieve tangible results through the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and best practices.

“We can combine our efforts in several areas, including agricultural science and technology, aquaculture, sustainable fisheries management, and the development of fish product trade,” she stated.

The deputy minister also underlined the importance of active participation by Bulgarian and Azerbaijani companies in international exhibitions and fairs hosted in both countries.

“An important element of our bilateral relations is the deepening of cooperation between the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency. This partnership envisions exchanges of expertise in food safety, plant and animal health, as well as coordination of imports and exports of goods under veterinary and phytosanitary control,” Vasileva said.

She concluded by expressing confidence that such forums will give new impetus to economic and agricultural cooperation and lay a solid foundation for future success.