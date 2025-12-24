President Erdoğan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24, Azernews reports.

The Turkish president congratulated the head of state on his birthday and wished him success and good health in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders recalled with satisfaction the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Türkiye and the President of Türkiye to our country, and touched upon their role in the development of fraternal, friendly, and strategic allied relations.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted the visit of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to Azerbaijan and highlighted the successful results of the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, held in Baku.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.