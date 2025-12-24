ASCO’s “Koroğlu” tanker completes shipyard overhaul

24 December 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

The “Koroğlu” tanker, operated by ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, has completed its shipyard overhaul, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The company noted that the repair work was carried out at the “Zığ” Ship Repair and Construction Plant. Within a short timeframe and with high quality, the overhaul included maintenance of the tanker’s underwater and above-water sections, mechanisms in the engine room, and cleaning and painting of the main deck. Valves were repaired, and woodwork was carried out.

In addition, the tanker underwent hull welding, electrical installation works, and modernization of the crew’s living and service quarters to meet contemporary standards.

Following the repair, the tanker was returned to service, with its first voyage heading to the Kiyanlı port in Turkmenistan. Measuring 149.9 meters in length and 17.3 meters in width, the vessel travels at a speed of 12 knots and has a cargo capacity of 13,000 tons.