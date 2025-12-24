Baku lights up for holiday season with festive fairs and attractions [PHOTOS]

24 December 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As the New Year approaches, Baku is once again embracing the festive spirit with a mix of traditional and modern holiday fairs, seasonal installations and family‑friendly activities across key city locations.

The streets and squares are adorned with sparkling lights, towering New Year trees, and colourful decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that enchants both residents and visitors. Holiday music fills public spaces, while the aroma of roasted chestnuts, mulled wine, and traditional sweets adds a warm, sensory layer to the festive experience. Everywhere you go, cheerful crowds gather to take photos, enjoy street performances, and soak in the joyful energy that marks the city’s vibrant winter celebrations.

Azernews showcases a dazzling selection of the top spots to experience the magic of winter in Baku.

Cold Hands, Warm Heart charity fair

One of Baku's most beloved winter attractions, the Cold Hands, Warm Heart winter charity fair, takes place annually at Fountains Square, near the bustling Nizami Street. This charity holiday market operates daily from early December until January 6.

Organised by the Nargis Fund, this year, the charity fair is presented for the first time with a circus theme, transforming the square into a unique space where colourful characters, live shows, music, and original decorations harmoniously come together.

Guests of the fair are greeted by 60 large and 20 small decorative houses, three two-story restaurants, a specially designed play tunnel, the "Xohan" maze, two photo booths, various themed photo zones, and entirely new structures enriched with circus elements.

Held annually since 2013 with the organisational support of the Nargis Fund and having become a New Year tradition in our city, Cold Hands, Warm Heart charity fair continues to serve a charitable purpose this year. Thanks to the financial support from sponsors and funds raised from renting the houses, all proceeds go towards the treatment and surgical expenses of children suffering from various diseases.

At Fountains Square, guests can try high-quality dishes and hot drinks in establishments that combine Eastern and Western flavours, purchase exclusive handmade products and souvenirs, participate in various games, and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

The doors of the Cold Hands, Warm Heart winter charity fair are open daily from 11:00 to 23:00 until January 8, 2026.

Winter in Azerbaijan Gingerbread installation

On December 1, NARGIS Magazine opened its magical seasonal project, "Winter in Azerbaijan," a festive Gingerbread City exhibition that brings together craftsmanship, imagination and holiday spirit. Hosted at Port Baku Mall, the exhibition invites visitors into a miniature gingerbread world.

The installation features edible‑style models of iconic Baku landmarks and cultural motifs crafted by professional confectioners and architects.

The display brings holiday spirit to life with interactive elements, festive designs and seasonal charm, inviting visitors to enjoy the unique blend of creativity and cultural heritage. The exhibition will remain open until January 15, 2026, with free admission for all visitors.

Seaside Boulevard New Year Fair

The annual New Year fair on Baku Boulevard opened in early December, offering a lively winter atmosphere along the city's seaside promenade.

The fair features decorative lights, vendor stands with seasonal treats, crafts and souvenirs, and a variety of entertainment options for visitors.

This year's festivities include an open‑air ice rink in the "Dinamo" zone, making the Baku Boulevard a popular destination for families and tourists alike during the holiday season. The holiday fair continues to draw crowds with its festive design and public entertainment spaces.

The fair will remain open until January 5.