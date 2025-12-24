Moscow discusses new logistics route for Armenian imports through Azerbaijan

24 December 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Moscow is discussing the possibility of sending fertilizers to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk said, Azernews reports.

Overchuk described the first shipment of Russian grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan as a significant milestone. “An important event has occurred — the first train carrying Russian grain was delivered to Armenia through Azerbaijan and Georgia. This is the first time such a shipment has taken place since Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence,” he said.

He added that Kazakh grain subsequently followed the same route. “We are also exploring the possibility of transporting other types of cargo along this line, such as fertilizers,” Overchuk noted.

According to the deputy prime minister, Moscow and Yerevan are discussing expanding bilateral supplies from Armenia through imports: “This involves providing reverse shipments from Armenia to Russia via Azerbaijani territory. All of these are changes that until recently seemed impossible.”