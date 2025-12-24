Icherisheher State Reserve reviews year-end results in cultural heritage protection

24 December 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

A year-end press conference has been held at the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration dedicated to presenting the work carried out on the protection and promotion of cultural heritage in the Icherisheher and Gala Reserves, Azernews reports.

Key updates were shared, focusing on infrastructure improvements, management reforms, and innovative approaches to preserving the historical fabric of these sites.

A video showing the work done throughout the year in Icherisheher was first screened as part of the event.

Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, provided information about the activities carried out in 2025. He noted that the goal was not only to renew infrastructure but also to modernize the management culture"

"The work was carried out step by step based on a pre-established strategic framework and a systematic action plan. This approach allowed for efficient resource management and sustainable results."

He added that institutional reforms were implemented in management, the structure was optimized, and more flexible and transparent management mechanisms were introduced. Financial discipline was strengthened, and training and development programs were launched to enhance the skills of the employees. Internal processes were standardized, and the mechanisms for improving working conditions for employees were also optimized.

Rufat Mahmud said that the facades and balconies along Neftchilar Avenue in Icherisheher were renovated in stages, and elements that did not match the historical appearance were removed. Deteriorated structures from the past, untidy visual details, and technical elements like boilers, antennas, and other installations on the balconies were adjusted and aligned with the visual environment.

He pointed out that kiosks were removed at Icherisheher entrance, both at the main entrance on Neftchilar Avenue and around the Double Castle Gate (Gosha Gala). This step allowed for the creation of a more aesthetic and open public space in the area:

"Conditions for pedestrian movement have been improved, and relevant measures have been taken to ensure physical accessibility. This especially provides easier and safer movement for people with limited mobility within the Icherisheher area. Moreover, additional steps have been taken to ensure more efficient traffic management on Neftchilar Avenue."

Extensive work was also carried out in the internal areas. Many balconies and facade elements, previously covered with plastic materials and in a neglected state, were cleaned and restored to their original appearance. In 28 addresses, the cleaning of residential areas and removal of household waste were ensured. Also, facades of several buildings were renovated, and neglected areas were cleaned and tidied in stages.

"Currently, projects have been prepared for the renewal of other infrastructure services. Proposals for updates related to lighting, communication lines, and technical installations have been formulated. We hope to begin the implementation of these projects in 2026," he said.

Yuliya Pasternak, the Head of the Apparatus of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, also spoke about the development concept, Community and Service Centers, as well as the work and priorities in tourism and service quality.

Aytaj Alisultanli, a member of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, stated that the essence of the "Smart Reserve Development Strategy" is not to interfere with the historical site but to apply modern approaches in the preservation and management of the heritage.

He mentioned that at the beginning of the year, when they started their work, they faced certain challenges and realized the need for the establishment of a new management system:

"This is our universal value, our architectural gem. Icherisheher has witnessed various management forms over the past two centuries."

A. Alisultanli provided a brief overview of recent history, noting that from 1952 to 1957, the castle walls of Icherisheher were restored, in 1977, Icherisheher was granted the status of a historical and architectural reserve, and in 1985, it was declared a State Historical and Architectural Reserve. He emphasized that in 2000, Icherisheher, along with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, was included as the first object in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

He also noted that since 2025, Icherisheher is facing the challenges of a new era. "When we talk about a 'smart city,' we do not mean any changes to historical sites. We must be ready for all innovations and take these factors into account in the management of our heritage," he added.

Next, Rasul Chopurov, Head of the Digitalization Sector at the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, made a presentation on the new website and mobile application, as well as work in transportation and cadastre.

The conference concluded with a Q&A session during which journalists' questions were addressed.

Baku's historic core, Icherisheher, is distinguished by its exceptionally rich cultural heritage shaped over thousands of years, its distinctive urban fabric, and its rare architectural monuments.

Historical records and archaeological studies indicate that human settlement in the territory of Icherisheher dates back to the Bronze Age. Over the centuries, a complex street network, a planning system enclosed by fortress walls, and the strategic integration of the coastal landscape transformed Icherisheher into a remarkable example of advanced urban planning.

The Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, the defensive walls, mosques, caravanserais, and traditional residential buildings collectively create the architectural unity of this historic ensemble.

In 2000, Baku's Old City (Icherisheher), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, was included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, marking the first recognition of an Azerbaijani site as possessing outstanding universal value.

Founded in 2008, Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve safeguards a valuable collection of artifacts uncovered during extensive archaeological excavations. A visit to these historic sites offers an immersive journey into the past and leaves a lasting impression on history enthusiasts.

These museum centers exhibit more than 2,000 archaeological and architectural objects, including ancient petroglyphs, ceramics, everyday household items, jewelry, weapons, coins, and many other finds.

Particularly noteworthy are the 18th-century tandoor, two underground passages dating from the 10th to 15th centuries, historic residential buildings, portable tents made from animal skins, as well as dome-shaped stone and straw houses.