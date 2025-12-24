We can never forget our martyrs, the Khojaly victims, and other innocent people

24 December 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

“It is true that there is a peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan now, and we were the ones who initiated it. Everyone knows and should know that. We were the first to propose it, we are the authors of the peace treaty, and we are the authors of all its articles,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to the city of Aghdam.

The head of state emphasized: “But how can we ever forget the occupation? How can we ever forget our martyrs? How can we ever forget the Khojaly victims and the deaths of other innocent people? We can never forget and should never forget that.”