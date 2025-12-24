Zelensky outlines 20-point peace plan for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented a comprehensive 20-point peace plan outlining Kyiv’s vision for ending the war and ensuring long-term security and reconstruction in Ukraine, Azernews reports via Kyiv Post .

We present the peace plan:

Confirmation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Conclusion of a non-aggression pact between Russia and Ukraine, with monitoring of the contact line.

Provision of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Peacetime strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces set at 800,000 personnel.

Security guarantees from the United States, NATO and Europe under Article 5, including a military response and reimposition of sanctions in case of renewed Russian aggression.

Russia to legally enshrine the rejection of aggressive policies toward Europe and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union at a defined future date.

A global development package to be detailed in a separate investment agreement.

Creation of several reconstruction funds with a target of attracting up to 800 billion US dollars.

Acceleration of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

Confirmation of Ukraine’s nuclear-free status.

Status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with management proposals involving the United States and Ukraine.

Introduction of educational programs promoting tolerance and combating racism and prejudice.

Territorial settlement, including withdrawal options, possible “stay-in-place” arrangements, or the creation of a free economic zone subject to a referendum.

Commitment by both Russia and Ukraine not to change the agreement by force.

Guarantees that Russia will not obstruct Ukraine’s commercial use of the Dnieper River and the Black Sea, with the demilitarization of Cape Kinburn.

An “all-for-all” prisoner exchange and the return of civilians, children and political prisoners.

Holding of elections in Ukraine as soon as possible after the agreement is signed.

The agreement to be legally binding and overseen by a Peace Council led by Donald Trump.