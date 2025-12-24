Georgian Prime Minister makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On December 24, Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Prime Minister of Georgia congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him new successes in his presidential duties and robust health.
The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the conversation, the parties emphasized that bilateral relations, based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, are successfully developing, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.
