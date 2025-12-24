President: Aghdam subjected to urbicide during years of occupation
“It can be said that Aghdam was subjected to urbicide during the years of occupation. In other words, the city was razed to the ground by the Armenian state,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents relocating to Aghdam.
“This was a clear example of a deliberate policy by the Armenian state and an expression of its hostility towards us. Their goal was also quite evident,” the head of state added.
