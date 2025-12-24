Azerbaijan increases number of int'l wrestling referees

24 December 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani referees representing various regions have been promoted to higher ranks, Azernews reports.

Bashir Isazade has been elevated to the I-S category, the highest rank in wrestling officiating. This year, the Lankaran-based referee upheld fairness at the U-23 European Championship, the U-20 World Championship, and the Islamic Solidarity Games, earning the trust of United World Wrestling (UWW). It should be noted that referees holding this rank are eligible to officiate at all competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Two more referees have joined the ranks of international officials. Samir Hajiyev (Astara) and Akbar Mammadli (Goychay), who officiated at the Veterans World Championships held in Tatabánya, Hungary, and passed the examination, were awarded third-class international referee status by decision of the UWW.

As a result, the number of Azerbaijan's internationally ranked referees has reached 25.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

The Rio Olympic Games marked a new chapter in Azerbaijan's wrestling history, as the nation became one of only two countries ever to increase its medal count in five consecutive Olympic Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.