President of Israel makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On December 24, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
President Isaac Herzog conveyed his congratulations to the Azerbaijani leader on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential activities and robust health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the conversation, the two leaders highlighted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel and exchanged views on the prospects for further bilateral cooperation.
