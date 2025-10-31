Art Weekend presents exhibition 'In Dew. The Morning That Never Was' [PHOTOS]

31 October 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project, a solo exhibition by Azerbaijani artist Vusala Agharaziyeva, titled "In Dew. The Morning That Never Was" has opened at the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, Azernews reports.

The project was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Through the exhibition "In Dew. The Morning That Never Was" Vusala Agharaziyeva transforms the Palace of the Shirvanshahs into a space of thought situated on the delicate threshold between night and dawn, where darkness gradually gives way to light.

Speaking with AZERTAC, the artist said that the exhibition's concept is inspired by Eastern philosophy, symbolizing the fleeting moment between the visible and invisible, between sleep and awakening.

She emphasized that "şeh" (in dew) emerges in the space "between" night and morning, dreams and reality. It is precisely this transitory, ephemeral state that inspired her to create the exhibition.

"I wanted to convey the delicate yet vivid emotions of these moments. After all, şeh appears just as the night nearly ends and the morning has not fully arrived. To witness it, one must awaken—both physically and spiritually—at the right time," V. Agharaziyeva noted.

From October 31 to November 2, Baku will host the grand Arts Festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW", bringing together art, culture, and ecology. The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union.

This immersive project will transform Baku into a living space of contemporary creativity, dialogue, and discovery. Special attention will be given to the ecological situation in oceans and seas, presented through the language of art.

The main theme of the festival is water as a symbol of life, renewal, and sustainable development. Water, representing resilience, renewal, and collective memory, has been chosen as the key element of the Art Weekend, fostering a meaningful dialogue between Azerbaijan and the international art community.