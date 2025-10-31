Trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes continues in Baku Military Court

31 October 2025 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Military Court continued its proceedings on October 31 in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing war crimes and other grave offenses, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the session involved the announcement of documents and several procedural motions. The lawyer of the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan, Ogtay Madatov, requested a meeting with his client during the break, which the judge approved.

Another defendant, David Manukyan, filed a motion to separate the charge of creating an organized criminal group from his case. His lawyer, Valeh Gurbanov, supported the motion; however, the public prosecutor, Fuad Musayev, noted that it was not appropriate for the current stage of the trial. Following deliberation, the court rejected the motion as unfounded.

Later, Madat Babayan’s lawyer, Leyla Namazzadeh, filed a motion to exclude certain episodes from the charges against her client, which Babayan supported. Public Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova opposed the request, and the court stated that the motion would be reviewed in deliberation.

The trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, genocide, and other offenses stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. The hearings are ongoing