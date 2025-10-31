Zangezur corridor nears completion toward Azerbaijan-Armenia border [VIDEO]

31 October 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Zangezur Corridor is entering its final stages as it approaches the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Azernews reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared the update on his official "X" account.

“Zangazur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Azerbaijan is doing its hard work on the ground to establish regional transport and logistics connectivity!!!” Hajiyev stated.