Mini-football tournament organized among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative [PHOTOS]

On October 30, another "Friendship Cup" mini-football tournament was held among teams of boys and girls aged 10–11 and 12–13 from orphanages, Azernews reports.

The tournament aims to support the physical and psychological development of children while fostering team spirit, self-confidence, and social skills.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva also watched the tournament.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, the tournament brought together teams from Baku's orphanages No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, as well as Ganja's orphanage No. 4, competing under the names "Shahinlar," "Birlik," "Zafar," and "Kapaz" in both age categories. The event was marked by high sporting spirit and camaraderie, with children and spectators alike experiencing moments of excitement and joy.

A particularly memorable highlight was the presence of Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva, who cheered on all the teams, engaged warmly with the children, and took photos with them. They wished all participants success and stressed the importance of holding such events more frequently and on a larger scale in the future.

The winning teams in both age groups received diplomas, medals, and cups, while the second and third-place teams were also awarded medals and diplomas.

At the conclusion of the tournament, children, educators, and organizers noted the positive impact of such initiatives, highlighting how they help boost self-confidence and foster social connections. They expressed their appreciation for the ongoing support and organization of similar social projects.

The Friendship Cup mini-football tournament was first launched in May, and the current competition continued this tradition. The tournament aims not only to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity among children in social care institutions but also to support their social integration and provide opportunities for forming new friendships.