Exhibition 'I Am Water' opens at Zaman Art Gallery [COMMENTARY]

31 October 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Zaman Art Gallery has officially opened its doors for a group exhibition "I Am Water", running from October 31 to November 16, as part of the international art festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW". The exhibition brings together over 20 Azerbaijani artists whose works explore the elemental and emotional dimensions of water.

The unique art project aims to evoke in the viewer not only the aesthetic perception of water but also a sense of belonging to its essence – to let one feel that within each of us flows our own river, carrying memory, pain, light, and hope.

Art manager Gulnara Khalilova shared with AZERNEWS, the main essence of the exhibition.

"Water is not just a subject—it's a metaphor for our inner worlds. This exhibition invites viewers to dissolve boundaries and connect with the fluidity of memory, emotion, and transformation. Each artwork is a ripple in a collective stream of consciousness," she said.

"The exhibition showcases art pieces by incredibly talented artists, including Tahir Shikhaliyev, Aylin Mammadli, Diana Aliyeva, Mahammad Orujov, Eldar Babazade, Sayali Mammadova, Orkhan Garayev, Inna Kostina, Afaq Akbarova, Adil Shikhaliyev, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Gunel Ravilova, Aynura Mahmudova, Gulnara Khalilova, Nigar Familsoy, Vugar Ali, Fazila Rajabova, Javid Mammadov, Soltan Soltanli, Vusala Agharaziyeva, Rafail Aliyev, Sarkhan Hajiyev, Fidan Zaman and Novruz Balabayov," she added.

At the heart of "I Am Water" lies a poetic meditation on water as both a physical and metaphysical force:

"I am water. I am the beginning of all things. I am the beginning of you. Within you lies my memory; in your cells, my pathways run. I have no form, yet I take every form. I have no constancy, yet I am eternal…"

This lyrical manifesto sets the tone for an immersive experience where viewers are invited to reflect on water’s role as a mirror, a healer, and a silent witness to human emotion. The exhibition encourages a sense of unity with nature and self, reminding us that to flow is to live.

The exhibition "I Am Water" offers a compelling journey through the currents of contemporary Azerbaijani art.

From October 31 to November 2, Baku is hosting the grand Arts Festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW", bringing together art, culture, and ecology.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union.

This immersive project transforms Baku into a living space of contemporary creativity, dialogue, and discovery. Special attention will be given to the ecological situation in oceans and seas, presented through the language of art.

The main theme of the festival is water as a symbol of life, renewal, and sustainable development. Water, representing resilience, renewal, and collective memory, has been chosen as the key element of the Art Weekend, fostering a meaningful dialogue between Azerbaijan and the international art community.